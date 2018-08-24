LIBERATED:

Rather than ramp up recruitment efforts highlighting the benefits of membership, some union leaders have launched negative ad campaigns against organizations that inform union members of their opt-out rights.





A leading effort to do just that is National Employee Freedom Week, including the release of a new survey evaluating the opinions of public-sector union members. It found that 71 percent of respondents were aware of the Janus ruling, and 51 percent of them viewed the decision positively. Nearly one-third of respondents (32 percent) disagreed with the decision, while 17 percent were undecided.





Reasons respondents gave for favoring the Janus ruling include the fact that it protects their personal rights and freedoms (37 percent), stops an unfair labor practice (22 Percent), and lets them save money (18 percent). Fully 84 percent of respondents favoring the decision have stopped paying dues or plan to stop.