August 22, 2018
LET US HEAR NO MORE OF THE PRO-LIFE rIGHT, EH?
Cost of New E.P.A. Coal Rules: Up to 1,400 More Deaths a Year (Lisa Friedman, Aug. 21, 2018, NY Times)
The Trump administration has hailed its overhaul of federal pollution restrictions on coal-burning power plants as creating new jobs, eliminating burdensome government regulations and ending what President Trump has long described as a "war on coal."The administration's own analysis, however, revealed on Tuesday that the new rules could also lead to as many as 1,400 premature deaths annually by 2030 from an increase in the extremely fine particulate matter that is linked to heart and lung disease, up to 15,000 new cases of upper respiratory problems, a rise in bronchitis, and tens of thousands of missed school days.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 22, 2018 6:58 PM
