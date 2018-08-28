August 28, 2018
KAY ADAMS WEPT:
In Defending Trump, Is Giuliani a Shrewd Tactician or 'Untethered'? (Dan Barry, Benjamin Weiser and Alan Feuer, Aug. 27, 2018, NY Times)
All of this has played out while Mr. Giuliani's private life has been in upheaval. His third wife, Judith Giuliani, recently filed for divorce.According to a statement issued by her lawyer, Bernard Clair, Ms. Giuliani "prefers to maintain her silence about the reasons for her filing and the causes behind the behavioral changes of her husband that have become obvious to even his most ardent supporters."
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 28, 2018 3:58 AM