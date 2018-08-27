August 27, 2018
JUST CHANGE THE OFFICIAL NAME OF THE ACA TO TRUMPCARE...:
Preliminary Nafta Deal Reached Between U.S. and Mexico (Ana Swanson and Katie Rogers, Aug. 27, 2018, NY Times)
"They used to call it Nafta," Mr. Trump said. "We're going to call it the United States Mexico Trade Agreement," adding that the term Nafta had "a bad connotation" for the United States, which he said had been taken advantage of by the trade deal.
...and he'd sign a National Health bill.
