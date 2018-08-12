August 12, 2018
JOBS WHITE PEOPLE WON'T DO*:
Some workers say Carrier faces low morale, absenteeism at factory kept open by Trump: report (JOHN BOWDEN, 08/10/18, The Hill)
Several employees at Indiana's Carrier factory say the facility is at risk of shuttering again because of low morale and rampant absenteeism, despite President Trump's efforts which helped keep the facility open.The New York Times reported Friday that multiple employees and union officials have complained about rising absenteeism, which has led to the factory missing quotas and even shutting down production early.
* with apologies to Sarah Jeong for stealing her bit
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 12, 2018 8:35 AM