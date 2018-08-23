IT'S SIMPLY BAFFLING....:

It took just 80 minutes after racially incendiary emails started flying for the Claremont Institute, a conservative think tank, to shut down an email Listserv connecting hundreds of high-profile conservatives.





The emails that sparked the controversy began ricocheting midday Tuesday, in response to a plea from Darren Beattie, a recently fired speechwriter for President Donald Trump, for "those on this list with media influence" to come to his defense. The White House over the weekend dismissed Beattie after CNN revealed that he had spoken at a conference alongside a racial provocateur.





Charles Johnson, an alt-right provocateur and Trump loyalist, was first to respond.





"Beattie's offense is that he spoke at an event where -- gasp! -- there were white nationalists afoot!" Johnson wrote the group. "Heaven forbid that some thinkers -- like the American founders who favored our country be majority white -- think that the U.S. of A should stay majority white! Perish the thought. Can't have that."





A little more than an hour later, as senior administration officials and white-shoe lawyers asked to be removed from the list, the Claremont Institute had scuttled it entirely. [...]





Johnson has been affiliated with the Claremont Institute since his undergraduate years at Claremont McKenna College, from which he graduated in 2010. He is the author of a biography of Calvin Coolidge, published in 2013, for which a Claremont Institute senior fellow and Johnson's undergraduate mentor, Charles Kesler, wrote the foreword. Since then, he has entertained and espoused a number of controversial racial views and increasingly associated himself with white nationalists, who he says helped Trump win the election.





His statements caused alarm within the Claremont Institute community, according to one of its members, and several of the organization's scholars criticized him and counseled him, in private conversations, to cease his affiliation with and promotion of fringe groups. Those concerns reached an apex in 2015 when Johnson appeared on the neo-Nazi podcast "Fash the People" remarking on the "neurotic" tendencies of the Jewish people and warning that they "should be on tap but really never on top of a lot of decision making." Ultimately, though, the organization, never officially disavowed him.



