August 28, 2018
IT'S NOT JUST ABOUT ILLEGALITY....:
Trump is rage-googling himself, and he doesn't like what he's found (Peter Weber, 8/28/18, The Week)
President Trump said on Twitter early Tuesday that he had typed his name into Google and was dismayed with what he saw, suggesting that the lack of good news about him at the top of the search engine's results is "rigged" and might be "illegal."
...though much of the bad news is a function of his criminal behavior, there's also much driven by bad policy.
