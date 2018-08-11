IT'S A RICO CASE:

New York construction, for starters. In 1988, Vincent "the Fish" Cafaro of the Genovese crime family testified before a U.S. Senate committee concerning the Mafia's control of building projects in New York. Construction unions and concrete contractors were deeply dirty, Cafaro confirmed, and four of the city's five crime families worked cooperatively to keep it that way.





This would not have been news to Trump, whose early political mentor and personal lawyer was Roy Cohn, consigliere to such dons as Fat Tony Salerno and Carmine Galante. After Cohn guided the brash young developer through the gutters of city politics to win permits for Trump Plaza and Trump Tower, it happened that Trump elected to build primarily with concrete rather than steel. He bought the mud at inflated prices from S&A Concrete, co-owned by Cohn's client Salerno and Paul Castellano, boss of the Gambino family. [...]





His gambling interests led him into the world of boxing promotion, where Trump became chums with fight impresario Don King, a former Cleveland numbers runner. (Trump once told me that he owes his remarkable coiffure to King, who advised the future president, from personal experience, that outlandish hair is great PR) King hasn't been convicted since the 1960s, when he did time for stomping a man to death. But investigators at the FBI and U.S. Senate concluded that his Mafia ties ran from Cleveland to New York, Las Vegas to Atlantic City. Mobsters "were looking to launder illicit cash," wrote one sleuth. "Boxing, of all the sports, was perhaps the most accommodating laundromat, what with its international subculture of unsavory characters who play by their own rules."





But an even more accommodating laundromat came along: luxury real estate -- yet another mob-adjacent field in which the Trump name has loomed large. Because buyers of high-end properties often hide their identities, it's impossible to say how many Russian Mafia oligarchs own Trump-branded condos. Donald Trump Jr. gave a hint in 2008: "Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets."





For instance: In 2013, federal prosecutors indicted Russian mob boss Alimzhan Tokhtakhounov and 33 others on charges related to a gambling ring operating from two Trump Tower condos that allegedly laundered more than $100 million. A few months later, the same Mr. Tokhtakhounov, a fugitive from U.S. justice, was seen on the red carpet at Trump's Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.