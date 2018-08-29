August 29, 2018
ISN'T THE WHOLE POINT OF THE REPORTS THAT ARE COMING OUT...:
Defenders rally around pope, fear conservatives escalating war (Philip Pullella, 8/29/18, Reuters)
In the statement published at the weekend, Vigano, the former Vatican ambassador to Washington, called on Francis to resign on the grounds the pope knew for years about the sexual misconduct of an American cardinal and did nothing.Vigano said he told the pope himself five years ago, little more than three months after Francis' election. He included no supporting documents in the statement, and has not been reachable for comment since it was published.
...that the Church, as an institution, is uninterested in ameliorating its problems with rampant sexual misconduct? Only the conservative reformers seem to care.
