August 21, 2018
IN A TRULY FREE MARKET YOU GET TO SELL OUT FRIENDS:
Rand Paul Suggests Talking to Russia About the Size of NATO (Niels Lesniewski, 8/21/18, The Hill)
Sen. Rand Paul floated the possibility of a dialogue with Russia about keeping NATO from further expanding its umbrella into Eastern Europe.The Kentucky Republican, who recently returned from a trip to Russia for meetings with Russian lawmakers, suggested that the country's leaders may have fears of NATO seeking to go as far as expanding into Georgia and Ukraine. [...]Trump played golf with Paul over the weekend at the president's country club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
