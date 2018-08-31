IF ONLY DONALD WERE PRO-PUTIN ONLY BECAUSE OF BLACKMAIL:

A senior Justice Department lawyer says a former British spy told him at a breakfast meeting two years ago that Russian intelligence believed it had Donald Trump "over a barrel," according to multiple people familiar with the encounter.





The lawyer, Bruce Ohr, also says he learned that a Trump campaign aide had met with higher-level Russian officials than the aide had acknowledged, the people said. [...]





Beside the "over a barrel" remark, Ohr also told Congress that Steele told him that Page, a Trump campaign aide who traveled to Moscow that same month and whose ties to Russia attracted FBI scrutiny, had met with more-senior Russian officials than he had acknowledged.





That breakfast took place amid ongoing FBI concerns about Russian election interference and possible communication with Trump associates.





By that point, Russian hackers had penetrated Democratic email accounts, including that of the Clinton campaign chairman, and Papadopoulos, the Trump campaign associate, was said to have revealed that Russians had "dirt" on Democrat Hillary Clinton in the form of emails, court papers say.