August 3, 2018
IF DONALD SAID IT...:
Ex-leader of SC Republican Party says he's Christ and God told him to kill mom's dog, police say (NOAH FEIT, August 02, 2018, The State)
The former leader of the South Carolina Republican Party was recently arrested after police said he "cruelly" killed his mother's dog, and told them he did it because he was acting on a command from God -- and that he was the second coming of Jesus Christ.
...the Trumpbots would be telling us the pooch was Satan....
