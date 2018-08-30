August 30, 2018
"I WAS PROMISED THERE WOULD BE NO ACCOUNTABILITY!":
Carol D. Leonnig, Josh Dawsey and Ashley Parker, August 29, 2018, Washington Post)
One adviser recalled recently telling Trump, "They will crush you if they win. You don't want them investigating every single thing you've done."Another concern is that the White House, which already has struggled in attracting top-caliber talent to staff positions, could face an exodus if Democrats take over the House, because aides fear their mere proximity to the president could place them in legal limbo and possibly result in hefty lawyers' fees."It stops good people from potentially serving because nobody wants to inherit a $400,000 legal bill," said another Trump adviser.
