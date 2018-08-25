August 25, 2018
HOW ABOUT A COMMITMENT TO THEIR CHARGES' WELL-BEING?:
Clemson RAs freed from mandated 'commitment to social justice' (Grace Gottschling, Aug 24, 2018, Campus Reform)
Clemson University RAs no longer have to "demonstrate a commitment to social justice" to be eligible for the position.
The Eldest was an RA and they went around in a circle during their training telling what hardships they'd overcome:
A: I'm a gay Muslim from Indonesia
B: I'm a transexual Sikh
Eldest: I'm kinda fat and half-Jewish?
