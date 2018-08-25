HOW ABOUT A COMMITMENT TO THEIR CHARGES' WELL-BEING?:





Clemson University RAs no longer have to "demonstrate a commitment to social justice" to be eligible for the position.





The Eldest was an RA and they went around in a circle during their training telling what hardships they'd overcome:





A: I'm a gay Muslim from Indonesia





B: I'm a transexual Sikh





Eldest: I'm kinda fat and half-Jewish?



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 25, 2018 12:50 PM

