August 25, 2018

HOW ABOUT A COMMITMENT TO THEIR CHARGES' WELL-BEING?:

Clemson RAs freed from mandated 'commitment to social justice' (Grace Gottschling, Aug 24, 2018, Campus Reform)

Clemson University RAs no longer have to "demonstrate a commitment to social justice" to be eligible for the position.

The Eldest was an RA and they went around in a circle during their training telling what hardships they'd overcome:

A: I'm a gay Muslim from Indonesia

B: I'm a transexual Sikh

Eldest: I'm kinda fat and half-Jewish?

