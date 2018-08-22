HE HIRES THE SORT OF PEOPLE WHO WOULD WORK FOR HIM:

ON WEDNESDAY MORNING, President Donald Trump tweeted something genuinely funny:





Donald J. Trump

✔

@realDonaldTrump





If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don't retain the services of Michael Cohen!





8:44 AM - Aug 22, 2018





Trump is angry at Michael Cohen, of course, because Cohen just pleaded guilty to (among other things) making an illegal contribution to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign by paying hush money to Stormy Daniels just before the election. Moreover, Cohen told the judge in the case that he did so "in coordination with and at the direction of" Trump.





Cohen's actions were illegal because individuals may only contribute a limited amount of money or in-kind services to political campaigns. During the 2016 election, the maximum was $5,400. Cohen fraudulently obtained a home equity loan and then wired $130,000 of it to the lawyer representing Daniels on October 27, 2016.





What Trump certainly doesn't understand, and what makes his tweet extra-wonderful, is that the problem with Cohen isn't just that he (in Trump's mind) betrayed Trump. It's that Cohen is genuinely a terrible lawyer.