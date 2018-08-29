August 29, 2018
HE HATED THE JAPANESE WAY BEFORE MEXICANS:
'I remember Pearl Harbor': Inside Trump's hot and cold relationship with Japan's prime minister (John Hudson and Josh Dawsey, August 28, 2018, Washington Post)
During a tense meeting at the White House in June, President Trump caught Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe off guard with a pointed remark."I remember Pearl Harbor," the president said, referring to the surprise attack that propelled the United States into World War II.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 29, 2018 4:00 AM