August 1, 2018
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Taliban says defeats Islamic State fighters in north Afghanistan (Abdul Matin Sahak, 8/01/18, Reuters)
More than 150 Islamic State fighters surrendered to Afghan security forces in the northwestern province of Jawzjan after they were defeated and driven out by the Taliban, Taliban and government officials said on Wednesday.The defeat represents a major setback for the group, which first appeared in eastern Afghanistan around four years ago and which had gained a foothold in southern Jawzjan, where it fought for control of smuggling routes into neighboring Turkmenistan.
