GODSPEED, MAVERICK:

CNN reporting John McCain requested that both George W Bush and Barack Obama deliver eulogies at his funeral. — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) August 26, 2018

The final pages of his last book: pic.twitter.com/mxMYuFlmDH — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 26, 2018



