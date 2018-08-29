GIVE DONALD THIS MUCH CREDIT...:

Trump's announcement of McGahn's departure came as a surprise, including to McGahn.





He was not aware that Trump planned to send the tweet before it posted, according to a person close to McGahn who was not authorized to speak publicly.





"He was surprised," this person said. While it had been an open secret inside the White House that McGahn planned to leave after Kavanaugh's confirmation process concludes, he had not discussed his plans directly with Trump, according to this person.





McGahn, who has told many friends that he has wearily endured countless political and legal battles, saw Trump's tweet as abrupt but typical of how the president acts -- and it did not make him angry, according to two people familiar with his reaction. His reaction was, "Of course it happened this way," one person said.