FORT APACHE, D.C.:

A new secret recording released by Omarosa Manigault Newman on Thursday appears to show President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law offering the former White House aide a $15,000-a-month job shortly after she was fired last December. Manigault Newman told NBC that the recording demonstrates the Trump campaign's effort to buy her silence and prevent her from speaking out against the president.





The clip, which raises concerns of possible campaign finance violations, marks the fourth recording released by Manigault Newman this week as she promotes Unhinged, a memoir recounting her brief tenure at the White House where she was reportedly paid a $179,000 salary.