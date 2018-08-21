EXCEPT THAT DONALD IS HERC:

For years now I've thought that some day I wanted to go back and re-watch the best show that has ever been developed for television, David Simon's epic series, The Wire. I finally followed through and just finished the first season. It focuses on the investigation of Avon Barksdale's criminal organization that was launched by homicide detective Jim McNulty after dead bodies started piling up with possible connections to the organization.





What strikes me as a I listen to Trump and his enablers talk about the Mueller investigation is that they could learn a thing or two about how law enforcement goes after a criminal organization from watching that season of The Wire. [...]





The Baltimore Police detectives who were assigned to investigate the Barksdale gang often used informants to gather information. At one point, D'Angelo Barksdale, Avon's nephew, gets disgusted with the violence and, finding himself arrested, gives the detectives all that he knows about their criminal activities. That would be similar to how Steele operated in Russia. He developed confidential informants who, for whatever reason, were willing to give him information about Putin's so-called "Trump operation." That is how investigators work cases like this.





Many times during the first season of The Wire confidential sources were developed as a result of being arrested. In exchange for a plea deal that involved a lesser crime and reduced sentence, they were willing to provide investigators with damaging information on their superiors within the Barksdale organization. When Trump's enablers claim that people within his campaign like Papadopoulos and Gates have reached plea deals with Mueller on low-level charges and therefore, the special prosecutor has no case, they are engaging in an absurd argument based on ignorance.