DUDE, ALL YOUR EXAMPLES WERE JUST DRIVEN BY COMPETITION:

Slavitt is pulling together the CEOs of 17 hospital systems around the country to commit to improving care for their Medicaid patients over the next two years in at least four areas: behavioral health, women and infant care, substance use disorder as well as aiming to reduce the number of preventable emergency department visits. The participating hospital systems serve over half of the country's Medicaid population across 21 states.





Many of the project's partners already have innovative programs in place to serve their Medicaid patients. For example, Geisinger Health System, which serves northeastern and central Pennsylvania, has something called a "Fresh Food Farmacy," where doctors can "prescribe" fresh fruits and vegetables to patients who have diabetes and identify as being food insecure. A larger issue though, Slavitt says, is getting these health systems to share that information with one another.

"When hotels started making WiFi free it quickly spread to every hotel. Or when banks made ATMs more available, or you could take a picture of your check and deposit it--those innovations don't stay proprietary for very long," Slavitt says. "Healthcare unfortunately doesn't work that way."





To improve that communication, Slavitt has partnered with Chicago-based digital health firm Avia, which will help implement and scale the digital efforts that these systems come up with. "The most important thing about this is to get these organizations to commit to say this is not about competition. It's improving health for everybody," Slavitt says.