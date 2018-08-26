DRAINING THE SWAMP:

August 26, 2018
Scoop: Republicans secretly study their coming hell (Jonathan Swan, 8/26/18, axios)
Congressional Republicans are getting ready for hell. Axios has obtained a spreadsheet that's circulated through Republican circles on and off Capitol Hill -- including at least one leadership office -- that meticulously previews the investigations Democrats will likely launch if they flip the House. [...]President Trump's tax returnsTrump family businesses -- and whether they comply with the Constitution's emoluments clause, including the Chinese trademark grant to the Trump OrganizationTrump's dealings with Russia, including the president's preparation for his meeting with Vladimir PutinThe payment to Stephanie Clifford -- a.k.a. Stormy DanielsJames Comey's firingTrump's firing of U.S. attorneysTrump's proposed transgender ban for the militaryTreasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's business dealingsWhite House staff's personal email useCabinet secretary travel, office expenses, and other misused perksDiscussion of classified information at Mar-a-LagoJared Kushner's ethics law complianceDismissal of members of the EPA board of scientific counselorsThe travel banFamily separation policyHurricane response in Puerto RicoElection security and hacking attemptsWhite House security clearancesThe spreadsheet -- which I'm told originated in a senior House Republican office -- catalogs more than 100 formal requests from House Democrats this Congress, spanning nearly every committee.
