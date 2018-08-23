DONALD WHO?:

Donald Trump's firing of the U.S. attorney for Manhattan once rattled the president's critics, who predicted the end of the office's famously fierce independence.





What a difference a year makes.





On Tuesday, officials at the New York outpost squeezed guilty pleas out of Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen. While admitting to crimes including campaign finance violations, Cohen said some of his actions had been directed by Trump. At a press conference minutes later, Deputy U.S. Attorney Robert Khuzami announced, "We are here, prosecutors are here, law enforcement is here, the Department of Justice is here."