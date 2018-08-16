DONALD WHO?:





A federal judge in Montana on Wednesday ordered the U.S. State Department to do a full environmental review of a revised route for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, possibly delaying the project's construction and dealing the latest setback for Canada's TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO).





There was never any chance of it being built, which is why the UR should have compromised on it.



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 16, 2018 1:30 PM

