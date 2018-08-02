DONALD WHO?:





US inaction means Trump effectively endorsed the final statement after all.





Trump had left the leaders of Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and the UK stunned and bewildered after tweeting that he'd "instructed U.S. Reps" not to endorse the G7 communique, the official name of the joint leaders' statement that he'd signed up to in Quebec, before flying to Singapore to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.





In his tweets, Trump claimed that he was pulling out of the agreement because Trudeau had made "false statements" at his press conference.





Since Trump's tweet, however, there has been no formal or official follow-up by the US on the president's demand, the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.





"The White House and State Dept. are actively ignoring the tweets of the president," one of the sources said. "It's like there's a reality TV president, in his own bubble, thinking he controls stuff. It's like The Truman Show."