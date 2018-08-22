August 22, 2018

DONALD SHOULD RESIGN JUST SO WE CAN HEAR LESS:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Remember, Mueller and a Democratic House can now give Michael Cohen immunity without fear of jeopardizing any prosecution, since he&#39;s already pleaded guilty. That means Cohen would have to testify in grand jury and before Congress in public. We will hear more from Cohen.</p>&mdash; Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffreyToobin/status/1032029322712952833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 21, 2018</a></blockquote>
