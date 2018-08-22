DONALD SHOULD RESIGN JUST SO WE CAN HEAR LESS:

Remember, Mueller and a Democratic House can now give Michael Cohen immunity without fear of jeopardizing any prosecution, since he's already pleaded guilty. That means Cohen would have to testify in grand jury and before Congress in public. We will hear more from Cohen. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) August 21, 2018

Posted by Orrin Judd at August 22, 2018 4:08 AM

