DEMOCRACY IN ACTION:

Iran's Parliament summoned President Hassan Rouhani to answer questions on Tuesday about the country's economic crisis, and then voted to reject his explanation, in a remarkable rebuke of a sitting leader.





Mr. Rouhani blamed United States sanctions, not government management, for his country's troubles. But after he answered five questions about economic challenges like high unemployment and the collapsing value of the national currency, the rial, a majority of lawmakers voted that they were "not convinced" by four of his answers.





Elected by wide margins in 2013 and 2017, Mr. Rouhani is seen as a moderate in Iranian politics, and he campaigned on easing hostilities between his country and the West, and increasing economic opportunity. In 2015, his government struck a deal with the United States and other powers to give up elements of its nuclear program in return for the lifting of some sanctions.





But this year, President Trump withdrew the United States from that agreement and reimposed sanctions not only on Iran but also on companies doing business with the country. That has persuaded many European businesses to stay away from the Islamic republic, though their countries' governments still support the deal.