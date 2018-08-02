DADDY, WHAT WAS CASH?:

For years, small businesses have asked customers to pay cash, set credit card minimums, or added a surcharge onto card transactions, in an effort to defray the premiums imposed by companies like Mastercard and Visa. Now, an increasing number of businesses are doing the opposite. Head out of Slate's offices for lunch and you might wind up at Dos Toros, a local burrito minichain; for coffee you might pick Devoción, a Colombian-born coffeehouse with an airy storefront. In either case, you'd be confronted with the same demand: Pay with plastic.





Stores are eliminating cash registers and coin rolls in pursuit of what they say is a safer, more streamlined payment process--and one that most of their customers want to use anyway.