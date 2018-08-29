CRUSADER STATE:

Muslims in Xinjiang, China's western autonomous region, were "being subjected to arbitrary detention, torture, egregious restrictions on religious practice and culture, and a digitized surveillance system so pervasive that every aspect of daily life is monitored," the lawmakers said in their letter, which in addition to Rubio and Smith was signed by 15 U.S. senators and representatives.The letter, signed by nine Republicans, seven Democrats and one Independent, called for sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act against senior Chinese government and Communist Party officials overseeing the policies, including Xinjiang party chief Chen Quanguo, and for other measures to be considered.