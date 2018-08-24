August 24, 2018
COMIC GOLD:
Indicted Rep. Duncan Hunter: My wife handled my finances (Kate Sullivan, August 23, 2018, CNN)
Rep. Duncan D. Hunter seemed to shift any blame onto his wife, Margaret, on Thursday for alleged campaign fund abuses, saying she was the one handling his finances."She was also the campaign manager, so whatever she did that'll be looked at too, I'm sure," the California Republican said on Fox News."But I didn't do it," Hunter said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 24, 2018 4:21 AM