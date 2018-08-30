BY DEFINITION:





On June 3, 2016 Trump Jr. received an email from Rob Goldstone, a music publicist, who offered "to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father." The email also said, "This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."





In the context of the campaign-finance laws, "contribution" is defined as any "thing of value" provided "in connection with a Federal ... election."





Incriminating documents and information about Hillary Clinton that would be "very useful" to presidential candidate Trump would clearly be something "of value." This was offered to Trump Jr. in connection with the 2016 presidential election and was expressly made on behalf of a foreign country. Thus, the offer made to Trump Jr. falls squarely within the definition of "contribution."