August 16, 2018
BUT THINK OF ALL WE LEARNED ABOUT TWINS....:
Breitbart editor calls for 'national conversation' on N-word amid Trump furor (ANDREW SILOW-CARROLL, 8/16/18, JTA)
In a tweet Wednesday, Joel Pollak, Breitbart's editor-at-large, tweeted about his visit to a local boxing gym "owned by a terrific black guy."Having heard the word used repeatedly in the rap music played over the gym's sound system, Pollak suggested that the country is "overdue for a real national conversation about the word and its public use."
