August 16, 2018
BETTER YET, DO AWAY WITH SECURITY:
Revoke my security clearance, too, Mr. President (William H. McRaven, August 16, 2018, Washington Post)
William H. McRaven, a retired Navy admiral, was commander of the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command from 2011 to 2014. He oversaw the 2011 Navy SEAL raid in Pakistan that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.Dear Mr. President:Former CIA director John Brennan, whose security clearance you revoked on Wednesday, is one of the finest public servants I have ever known. Few Americans have done more to protect this country than John. He is a man of unparalleled integrity, whose honesty and character have never been in question, except by those who don't know him.Therefore, I would consider it an honor if you would revoke my security clearance as well, so I can add my name to the list of men and women who have spoken up against your presidency.
As we saw once again during the election, secrecy served the Republic poorly.
