BECAUSE HAMAS WILL WIN THE NATIONAL ELECTIONS:

While the parties have not agreed on final terms -- and there is no certainty that they will -- a number of reports have mentioned that such a deal would provide for the end of violence and tensions in the border region between Gaza and Israel for a set period of time, a significant easing of Israel's blockade on the Hamas-run Strip, and hundred of millions of dollars of investment in development projects in the territory.





Many Palestinians in Gaza, who have suffered through overwhelmingly inadequate hours of available electricity, excessively dirty drinking water, acutely high rates of unemployment and an overall dire humanitarian crisis, hope the possible agreement will come to fruition.





For Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, however, the prospect of a long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is anything but desirable.