August 29, 2018
BEAR NAKED:
Why Putin's Russia Can't Grow: He's spent 18 years undermining what the country needs most: rule of law. (Mark Whitehouse, August 29, 2018, Bloomberg)
Oppressive governance and an aging population have left the economy with little capacity to grow, threatening a period of stagnation that could turn the people against him. Putin says he wants a breakthrough, yet the crucial conditions -- the sanctity of private property and personal freedom -- are precisely what he can't deliver: The Kremlin elite derive their wealth and position from violating them.
