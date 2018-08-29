BATTLE OF THE TWO TRUMPS:

Here are three questions about the FBI's investigation into Tallahassee's city government and how it relates to Florida's governor's race.





1. What is Gillum's connection to the case?





Starting in 2015, FBI agents came to town posing as businessmen considering investments in the city of Tallahassee. The three men, who reportedly identified themselves as Mike Sweets, Mike Miller and Brian Butler, spent months cozying up to city officials and people close to them. The FBI investigation based in part on their undercover work has yielded several rounds of subpoenas -- but no charges yet.





A slew of Tallahassee officials and insiders have been named in those subpoenas over the past year. According to those documents, which you can read here, here and here, the part of the investigation that could be most relevant to Gillum centers around the city's community redevelopment agency, which steers private and public money to revitalization and infrastructure projects.





One of the officials in the crosshairs of the FBI, lobbyist Adam Corey, was a longtime Gillum friend and ally until Gillum cut ties with him last year the Tallahassee Democrat has reported.





In 2013, the community redevelopment agency voted to give $1.3 million in taxpayer money to help a Corey-associated restaurant project, the Edison. Gillum voted with the rest of his fellow city commissioners -- who sit on the CRA -- to fund of project. At the time, Gillum's vote raised eyebrows because of his close association with Corey. One year later, Corey served as the treasurer of Gillum's mayoral campaign.





According to the Democrat, Corey became close with Miller, reportedly introducing Gillum to the undercover agent sometime in 2016. One of the reported meetings between Corey, Gillum and Miller at the Edison in May of that year became a point of controversy when the Democrat reported that Corey scheduled the meeting while on vacation with Gillum and another city lobbyist in Costa Rica. Gillum has maintained he did not discuss business in Costa Rica; the trip was merely a vacation with longtime friends, he has said. Gillum also said he paid for his entire portion of the getaway.





Gillum also joined Corey and Miller in New York in August 2016 at the end of a business trip Gillum took in his capacity with the liberal People for the American Way Foundation. In an email inviting Gillum to meet up in New York, Corey noted that Miller had arranged hotel rooms, an outing to a Mets game and a boat trip to the Statue of Liberty, the Democrat reported. Gillum's group may also have attended a performance of the hit musical Hamilton. (Tallahassee Reports first reported Gillum's New York Trip.)





Gillum didn't confirm to the Democrat whether he attended the baseball game or the show, but there are pictures of the mayor and Corey on the boat ride. Gillum has said he didn't allow Miller to pay for any part of his trip to New York, and his office calendar from that time reportedly said he stayed at a different hotel.





So how do all of these pieces fit together? Miller, the undercover agent, wanted the city to expand the jurisdiction of the community redevelopment agency to include a parcel of land Miller said he would develop. He solicited Corey's help to achieve that goal, and in 2016, the CRA -- of which Gillum is the chair -- voted unanimously to expand the jurisdiction. The good news for Gillum? The mayor wasn't present for that vote.