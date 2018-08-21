BASED ON HIS PERFORMANCE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE... (profanity alert):

.

In recent weeks, Donald Trump has privately expressed doubts about White House lawyer Don McGahn's loyalty. Trump has vented to aides that McGahn doesn't support the House Freedom Caucus's quixotic campaign to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein--a bank shot that would leave Robert Mueller unprotected. McGahn has also clashed with Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, whom one Republican said McGahn "hates with the intensity of 1,000 burning suns." [...]





"You have to understand McGahn kept notes on every single meeting with Trump," one former West Wing official said. "There's no way this guy is going to protect him." [...]





Privately, Trump blames his precarious position on the people who work for him. Trump's fury at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, already raging, has been stoked thanks to Sessions's refusal to resign after months of public abuse. "You can't talk to Trump without him bringing up Sessions," one adviser said.





Trump's frustration with Sessions has even caused him to turn on Giuliani. Over the weekend, Trump blamed Giuliani for the entire Russia probe. According to a person to whom the conversation was described, Trump loudly said to his lawyer: "It's your fault! I offered you attorney general, but you insisted on being secretary of state. Had I picked you none of this would be happening."