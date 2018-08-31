August 31, 2018
BAH, THEY AREN'T AMERICANS EITHER...:
Trump's approval rating among black voters is a whopping 3 percent (The week, 8/31/18)
President Trump's approval rating is pretty dismal overall, a poll by The Washington Post and ABC News found on Friday, but the numbers are worse in some demographic groups than others.Just 3 percent of black Americans polled said they approved of Trump's performance, compared to the president's 36 percent approval overall. An overwhelming 93 percent of black Americans, meanwhile, said they disapprove.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 31, 2018 4:17 PM