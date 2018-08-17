AS STORMY SHOWED, THE KEY IS JUST TO TROLL BETTER THAN HIM:

In recent days, Trump has called Manigault Newman "crazed," a "lowlife," and a "dog" on Twitter. His campaign filed an arbitration suit against her seeking "millions." And Trump told advisers that he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to have Manigault Newman arrested, according to one Republican briefed on the conversations. (It's unclear what law Trump believes she broke.) Another Republican recounted how over the weekend Trump derailed a midterm-election strategy session to rant about Manigault Newman's betrayal. In an effort to change the narrative, the White House announced yesterday that Trump had revoked former C.I.A. director John Brennan's security clearance. But that only ignited a new public-relations crisis. A former West Wing official compared Trump's erratic behavior this week to the P.R. nightmare he created by attacking grieving Muslim-American Gold Star parents during the 2016 campaign. It's a "death spiral," the former official said.





Advisers and friends offered differing theories to explain Trump's nuclear response to a book that has failed to top the best-seller list, even while Trump has campaigned against it. "He's known her for 15 years and thinks it's a personal betrayal," the former West Wing official said. Others said Manigault Newman's well-oiled media rollout ignited Trump's fury. "She is doing everything perfect if her ultimate goal is to troll Trump," another former official said.