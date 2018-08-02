AS GOD INTENDED:

As I explained last month, a meta-analysis of 127 studies revealed that drinking two to four 8-ounce cups of coffee each day results in enormous health benefits. The consensus of these studies is that coffee:





Reduces your risk of cancer up to 20 percent.

Reduces your risk of Type 2 diabetes by 30 percent.

Reduces your risk of Parkinson's disease by 30 percent.

Reduces your risk for heart disease by 5 percent.

That alone is enough to qualify coffee as a superfood, but there's more to it than that. Almost all of the 127 studies tracked coffee-drinkers versus non-coffee-drinkers without regard for HOW the coffee-drinkers take their coffee.





In other words, some percentage--probably a pretty large percentage--of the coffee-drinkers in those studies drink coffee with sugar, creamer, and artificial flavorings. As a result, the potential reduction in heart disease is probably much, much larger than 5 percent. [...]





[I]f you gradually accustom yourself to drinking your coffee black, the health benefits go through the roof.