AN INCUMBENT UNDER 40% IN A STATEWIDE RACE?:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R) leads his Democratic challenger, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, by just 1 point in their Texas Senate race, well within the margin of error of a new poll from Emerson College.





The survey, which was released on Monday, found that Cruz leads O'Rourke 38 to 37 percent. Four percent of voters favor a different candidate and 21 percent remain undecided. [...]





O'Rourke leads Cruz among voters in the 18-34 and 35-54 age ranges. On the other hand, Cruz has the advantage among voters between 55 and 74 and over the age of 75.