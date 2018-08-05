August 5, 2018
ALWAYS DEFAULT TO WHAT YOU WANT:
Radical new law making everyone an organ donor unless they opt-out could save 700 per year, government says (Alex Matthews-King, 8/05/18, Independent)
As many as 700 lives a year will be saved by new organ donation laws which will presume everyone is a donor unless they explicitly opt-out, the government has said.The new system will now be introduced after a consultation showed the public are overwhelmingly in favour of organ donation, but only a minority have registered as organ donors.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 5, 2018 7:54 AM