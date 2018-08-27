ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN:

Midway through her statewide bus tour, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward alights at a desert shooting range and spends a few minutes firing an AR-15 for the benefit of several dozen supporters, volunteers and news crews in her entourage.





Her newly minted campaign surrogate, the professional conspirator and far right Internet presence Mike Cernovich, is on the other side of a clearing -- about as far from Ward's photo op as he can be without actually abandoning the event.





Between volleys of gunfire, he tries to explain the difference between the conspiracy theories and far-right memes he has helped send viral, and those he actually believes in. It's usually a hazy distinction.





"The Clintons were running a pedophile ring" is what Cernovich tweeted in late 2016, for example -- when he was regularly promoting the false #Pizzagate rumors that led a man to fire a gun inside a Washington pizza place, thinking it was some sort of child sex dungeon.





Now, on the Friday before Arizona's primary election, Cernovich no longer overtly claims that a massive network of pedophiles has infiltrated the U.S. government. But "there has to be some nefarious thing going on," he says. "There's no other explanation."