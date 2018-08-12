August 12, 2018
ALL ECONOMICS IS COMEDY:
Coal industry on steady decline under Trump's leadership (MARK HAND, AUG 7, 2018, ThinkProgress)
Meanwhile, newly released data shows the coal industry is doing worse today than it was when President Barack Obama was preparing to leave office in January 2017. Coal production is still on the decline. Coal-fired power plants are still closing. And Trump's own Department of Energy doesn't see these trends reversing anytime soon. In other words, Trump hasn't reversed the downward financial trajectory of the industry that started years ago.
