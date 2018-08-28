August 28, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Only Latino Employee Resigns From Anti-Immigration Group Over Racial Slurs (Scott Bixby, 08.27.18, Daily Beast)
When Joe Gomez joined the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) as its sole Latino employee, he told friends that the anti-immigration organization's reputation as a hate group was unfounded.But after enduring months of racist slurs, mockery of his medical condition and racialized abuse from FAIR's top management and executives, Gomez said, he filed a complaint with Washington D.C.'s Office of Human Rights. A copy of the complaint was provided to The Daily Beast."When I first joined, as hokey as it made sounds, I thought, 'they're FAIR --they're supposed to be fair!'" Gomez told The Daily Beast. "But based on my experience with that organization and what happened, I don't know, I think my opinion is beginning to change."
Beginning?
Orrin Judd at August 28, 2018 6:35 PM