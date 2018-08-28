ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

When Joe Gomez joined the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) as its sole Latino employee, he told friends that the anti-immigration organization's reputation as a hate group was unfounded.





But after enduring months of racist slurs, mockery of his medical condition and racialized abuse from FAIR's top management and executives, Gomez said, he filed a complaint with Washington D.C.'s Office of Human Rights. A copy of the complaint was provided to The Daily Beast.





"When I first joined, as hokey as it made sounds, I thought, 'they're FAIR --they're supposed to be fair!'" Gomez told The Daily Beast. "But based on my experience with that organization and what happened, I don't know, I think my opinion is beginning to change."