August 28, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Lawyer tries Trump argument that flippers should be outlawed (LARRY NEUMEISTER, Aug 28, 2018, AP)
A New York defense lawyer wasted no time in trying to use President Donald Trump's argument that cooperators, or flippers, in criminal cases "almost ought to be illegal."Kafahni Nkrumah didn't get very far in his closing argument Thursday when he tried to bring up Trump's statement to disparage a cooperator who was testifying against his client in a drug case. A judge disallowed it, calling the attempt "out of line."
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 28, 2018 5:34 PM