ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

While some are wondering whether news outlets should continue to give Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani a platform to speak his mind, a petition circulating online shows that others think Giuliani appearing on TV as often as possible is what is needed.





Political activism site RootsAction.org has launched a petition asking network TV and cable news producers to bless Giuliani with even more time on the airwaves to do "this country a service."





The idea behind this is that Giuliani has "damaged Trump's position in relation to some serious offenses" and so allowing him to speak further would result in more damage.