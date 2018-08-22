August 22, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Petition Wants Rudy Giuliani to Appear Even MORE on Cable News (Matt Naham, August 22nd, 2018, Law & Crime)
While some are wondering whether news outlets should continue to give Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani a platform to speak his mind, a petition circulating online shows that others think Giuliani appearing on TV as often as possible is what is needed.Political activism site RootsAction.org has launched a petition asking network TV and cable news producers to bless Giuliani with even more time on the airwaves to do "this country a service."The idea behind this is that Giuliani has "damaged Trump's position in relation to some serious offenses" and so allowing him to speak further would result in more damage.
