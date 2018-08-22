ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Hours after his former campaign manager and longtime personal lawyer faced moments of reckoning in separate federal courtrooms, President Donald Trump stood at a campaign rally in West Virginia as his supporters chanted "drain the swamp" and "lock her up."





It was the same day that Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations and Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, was convicted on eight counts of bank and tax fraud related to his work as a political consultant overseas.