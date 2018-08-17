August 17, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Website Promised Free Anti-Antifa Shirts. Alt-Right Signed Up. It Was a Trap. (Kelly Weill, 08.17.18, Daily Beast)
A website that offered free anti-anti-fascist t-shirts for a real far-right march appears to have been a trap by anti-fascists.On August 18, Trump supporters will host the "National March Against Far-Left Violence" in several cities, organized by a pair of frequent attendees at far-right rallies. Expected participants include members of anti-Muslim group the Proud Boys and people involved in the pro-Trump troll group Patriot Prayer, which has attracted white supremacists. In early July, when march leaders were planning their event, an apparent ally set up a website where marchers could pre-order anti-anti-fascist t-shirts. But the website appears to have been a trap by antifa, who turned around and published the names and addresses they'd collected from the website.
